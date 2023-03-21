Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

