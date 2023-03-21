Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 475 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR opened at $157.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average of $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

