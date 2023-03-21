Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 15,156 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

