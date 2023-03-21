Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $217,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

