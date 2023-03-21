Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Plug Power by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $16,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Plug Power Trading Down 3.0 %

Plug Power Profile

Shares of PLUG opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

