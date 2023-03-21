Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.