Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

