Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,643,000 after buying an additional 5,093,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,154,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

