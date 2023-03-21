Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $211,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after buying an additional 737,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after buying an additional 510,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

