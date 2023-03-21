Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 996 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.



