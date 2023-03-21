Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $2,327,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,428 shares of company stock worth $6,809,995. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

