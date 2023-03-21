FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a report released on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 188,111 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

