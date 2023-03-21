Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXSM. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

AXSM stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,117,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

