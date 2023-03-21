Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Cummins Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $229.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.45. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

