DNB Asset Management AS Buys 5,738 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.08% of Hologic worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 367.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 101.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 256,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

