Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 41.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 166.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $682.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.17%. The firm had revenue of $458.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

