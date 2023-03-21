787 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mercury General by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mercury General by 57.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mercury General by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mercury General by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCY. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Stock Up 0.5 %

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.71%.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Articles

