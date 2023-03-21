Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases New Shares in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,232 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $4,039,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $2,032,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 37.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 1,300 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $186,931.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $282.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Articles

