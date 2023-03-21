North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 5,039 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,925 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $107,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,396.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.