5,132 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 211.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 211.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

