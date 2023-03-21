North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CDL opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $357.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.