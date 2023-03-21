North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of CDL opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $357.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Profile
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
