North Star Investment Management Corp. Takes Position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFST. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $426.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BFST. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

