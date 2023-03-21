Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after acquiring an additional 511,524 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

