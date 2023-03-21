Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 617.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $135.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.43. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $246.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,965 shares of company stock worth $17,849,213 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

