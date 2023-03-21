Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Pool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $342.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.09.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

