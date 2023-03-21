iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Reduced by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,710 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

