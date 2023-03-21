DNB Asset Management AS Has $11.72 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.3 %

United Rentals stock opened at $378.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $432.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

