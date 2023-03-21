DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,419,456 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 2,542.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419,456 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Grab were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

