DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $244.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $247.20.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $11,596,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.54.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.