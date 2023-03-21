DNB Asset Management AS Has $10.35 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $102,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,749.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

