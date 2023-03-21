The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

WMB stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

