DNB Asset Management AS Buys 15,467 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.