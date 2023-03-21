DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,787 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.14% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.