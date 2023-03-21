DNB Asset Management AS Sells 7,657 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.16% of MSA Safety worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $146.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

