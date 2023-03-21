DNB Asset Management AS Sells 16,787 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,677 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 16,787 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $219.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average of $208.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

