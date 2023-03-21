State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

