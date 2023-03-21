DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,107 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.36% of Golar LNG worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Golar LNG Trading Up 1.1 %

Golar LNG Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.