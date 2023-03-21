AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock worth $94,603,027. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,391.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,451.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,390.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

