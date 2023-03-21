Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 836,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $92,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

