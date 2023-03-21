The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

