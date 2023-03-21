iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

