1,040 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.
GOOGL opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
