EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,237,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %
GOOGL stock opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
