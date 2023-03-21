Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -364.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $101.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

