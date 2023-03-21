North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases New Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 161,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 16,715 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,009.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,051 shares of company stock worth $423,609. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.74. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Recommended Stories

