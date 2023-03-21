North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $432,000 in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

