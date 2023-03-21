North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,500 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.38% of Duluth worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Duluth by 501.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Duluth by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Duluth Trading Down 1.0 %

Duluth Profile

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.14. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

