North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $639.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.85, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,773 shares of company stock valued at $51,181,100. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

