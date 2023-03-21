Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

