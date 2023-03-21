North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $371,000 in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 2.4 %

KE stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.